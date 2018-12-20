Swansea’s Greg Williams is pledges to Clemson

Swansea High’s Greg Williams is officially a Tiger, after signing with Clemson Wednesday on National Signing Day.

His bio is below:

In High School: One of the top linebackers in South Carolina who played in the Shrine Bowl for South Carolina in 2018 … four-year starter at Swansea … played inside linebacker in 2017 and outside linebacker in 2018 … ranked as the eighth-best overall player in state of South Carolina by ESPN.com … listed 12th in the state by Rivals.com and 16th by 247Sports … had 78 tackles with a sack, two forced fumbles and three interceptions as a senior in 2018 … named the Region 5 Defensive Player of the Year … All-Region 5 AAA All-Region in football and basketball in 2017-18 academic year … the basketball team won the Region 5 AAA Championship in 2017-18 … had outstanding junior year in 2017 when he had 103 tackles … comes to Clemson from Swansea, S.C., the same hometown that sent Bryant McNeal to the Tigers between 1999-2002 … wore No. 4 for Swansea … played at Swansea High School for first-year coach Eric Pack … primary Clemson recruiters were Brandon Streeter and Brent Venables … committed to Clemson on June 21, 2018 … plans to enroll at Clemson in summer of 2019.

