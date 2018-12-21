Become a junior ambassador with Unlimited Hands-on Science

Claire Richardson,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) Unlimited Hands-on Science stopped by Good Morning Columbia to talk about the junior ambassador program.

For information on the program or to apply, click HERE.

Categories: Digital Exclusives and Features
Share

Related

This UPS man put on a show for a doorbell camera
The holiday travel rush is on
Deebo Samuel helps surprise kids with bikes
6 teenagers arrested in Orangeburg County apartmen...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android