Mullins’ Legette signs with Gamecocks

Greg Brzozowski,

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The University of South Carolina football program has added Xavier Legette to its signing class, it was announced today. Legette, a wide receiver from Mullins (S.C.) High School, becomes the 19th member of the 2019 recruiting class for head coach Will Muschamp and the Gamecocks.

XAVIER LEGETTE
Wide Receiver           6-3     190
Mullins, S.C.
(Mullins)

Wide receiver prospect from Mullins (S.C.) High School….  played quarterback as a senior, rushing for 1,826 yards and 19 touchdowns, while passing for 887 yards and 14 scores… led the Auctioneers to an 8-2 record in 2018 and a berth in the second round of the AA state playoffs… coached by John Williams… one of three finalists for the 2018 WPDE Zoneman Trophy… as a sophomore in 2016, caught 44 passes for 733 yards and eight touchdowns… also plays baseball and basketball at Mullins… was considered the eighth-best prospect in the state of South Carolina, rated the 40th-best “athlete” in the country and number 701 overall, according to 247Sports Composite.

