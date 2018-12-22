SLED investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Lexington

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO)- SLED is investigating after a fatal officer-involved shooting in Lexington County Friday night.

Ronald Scott Jenkins, 55, suffered a gunshot wound and died after being transported to a hospital, according to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher.

Deputies say Jenkins was the subject of a brief search after a call in reference to a suicidal person.

“Before deputies arrived in the area, a 911 caller said Jenkins had left a home in the 700 block of Founders Road and the caller reported hearing a single gunshot,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “K-9 units were deployed and, after a short track, they located the suspect.”

#DEVELOPING: Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon shares info on a shooting that happened Friday night involving deputies who returned fire after a suicidal subject fired shots toward them. #LESM #LCSDnews pic.twitter.com/Zd1uSEJg3A — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) December 22, 2018

Deputies say Jenkins fired at two deputies and a K-9 police dog as they approached him. The deputies returned fire and struck him, Koon said.

“The deputies and the K-9 were not injured,” Koon said. “We extend our condolences to the friends and family members of Mr. Jenkins.”

As is standard procedure, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is leading the investigation into the incident, according to Koon.