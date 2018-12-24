Clemson’s Dexter Lawrence, 2 more Tigers facing suspension before CFB playoff

CLEMSON, SC (WOLO) – Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney Monday (12/24) announced three players, including defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence could be suspended before Saturday’s College Football Playoff matchup against Notre Dame.

The Greenville News reports that according to Swinney, Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich received letters from the NCAA on Thursday that Lawrence, junior offensive lineman Zach Giella and freshman tight end Braden Galloway failed drug tests due to “a trace of some substance called ostarine.”

Ostarine could be used to increase lean muscle.

There’s a second test that could clear the players but results won’t be announced before Wednesday. Swinney says if a second test comes back positive the players will be suspended for the team’s game Saturday.

