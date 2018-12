COLUMBIA S.C. (WOLO)- Columbia Animal Services will be holding its annual “home for the holidays” pet adoption special.

The fee is only $25 and includes spaying/ neutering, a microchip, and heart worm test as well as vaccinations and deworming.

The special will run until December 31st.

For more information head to Columbia Animal Shelter at 127 Humane Lane or click here to visit the pet finders website