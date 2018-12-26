Richland Co. man faces child pornography charges

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) —- The South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson says they plan to prosecute the case of a man accused of child pornography. According to officials, 30 year Brent L. Shaner is accused of 13 charges of child porn where authorities say they discovered multiple files.

According to Internet Crimes, Shaner was arrested and charged with 13 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor after A joint investigation done by ICAC task force, The Richland County Sheriff’s Department, The Columbia police Department.

Shaner faces up to 10 years in prison for each of the 13 counts he is being accused of.