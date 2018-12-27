Congressman Mark Sanford warns of “Hitler-Like” leader in U.S.

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —Former Governor and outgoing US Congressman Mark Sanford is warning of the rise of what he calls a quote ” Hitler-like leader in the U.S.”

Sanford posted his farewell message on his Facebook page. Sanford insisted that he was not comparing President Donald trump to Hitler, though he has been a frequent critic of the President.

Back in November, Sanford lost his Primary to a candidate supported by the President, who then lost to a Democrat in the General Election which turned District 1 blue for the first time in 40 years.