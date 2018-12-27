Congressman Mark Sanford warns of “Hitler-Like” leader in U.S.

Rochelle Dean,

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —Former Governor and outgoing US Congressman Mark Sanford is warning of the rise of what he calls a quote ” Hitler-like leader in the U.S.”

Sanford posted his farewell message on his Facebook page. Sanford insisted that he was not comparing President Donald trump to Hitler, though he has been a frequent critic of the President.

Back in November, Sanford lost his Primary to a candidate supported by the President, who then lost to a Democrat in the General Election which turned District 1 blue for the first time in 40 years.

Categories: National News, News, Politics, State
Tags: , ,
Share

Related

US Rep. Mark Sanford Wins Re-Election
VIDEO: Sanford Picked for Cuba Delegation
Sanford Accompanying Obama, Lawmakers to Cuba
Robertson, Sanford Support Cruz

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android