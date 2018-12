Arlington, TX (WOLO) Goodyear is honoring Clemson for making it to the College Football Playoff.

Ahead of the Cotton Bowl, statues of The Clemson Tiger and The Notre Dame Leprechaun were unveiled, made entirely out of Goodyear tires.

The statues were handcrafted by former minor league baseball player Blake McFarland.

Officials say the tiger statue is made from 215 tires, took 250 hours to create and weighs more than 185 pounds.