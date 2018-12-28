WATCH: Dabo Swinney previews College Football Playoff matchup with Notre Dame

Mike Gillespie,

Click the video to watch Dabo Swinney’s comments from Friday’s press conference before the Cotton Bowl Semifinal game between Clemson and Notre Dame.

Categories: Clemson, Local Sports, Sports
Tags: ,
Share

Related

Clemson’s Lawrence, Galloway, and Giella off...
Reed’s return lifts Clemson past Gamecocks
Clemson football adds 26 in early signing period W...
Dabo Swinney named finalist for Paul “Bear&#...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android