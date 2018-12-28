WATCH: Dabo Swinney previews College Football Playoff matchup with Notre Dame Dec 28, 2018 2:39 PM EST Mike Gillespie, Click the video to watch Dabo Swinney’s comments from Friday’s press conference before the Cotton Bowl Semifinal game between Clemson and Notre Dame. Categories: Clemson, Local Sports, Sports Tags: CFBPlayoff, Clemson ShareFacebookTwitterPinterestMoreRelated Clemson’s Lawrence, Galloway, and Giella off... Reed’s return lifts Clemson past Gamecocks Clemson football adds 26 in early signing period W... Dabo Swinney named finalist for Paul “Bear&#...