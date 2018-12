Columbia, SC (WOLO) — New Year’s eve is right around the corner and if you have a little too much fun ringing in 2019, you have no excuse for drinking and driving.

Checker Yellow Cab is offering free cab rides courtesy of KW Beverage, a locally owned beer distributor.

Cabs will be stationed at the fountain in Five Points, Tin Roof in the Vista, and at the corner of Lady and Sumter streets.

Have a happy and safe New year!