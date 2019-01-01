Palmetto Health to offer Free Tobacco Cessation program in New Year

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–If you are looking to start the New year by stopping smoking, Palmetto Health is offering a free cessation program.

According to Palmetto Health, they will offer free tobacco cessation programs to residents of Richland, Lexington, Fairfield and Sumter counties.

The Classes are set to begin in January at Palmetto Health Baptist in Columbia and Palmetto Health Tuomey in Sumter.

In a release, hospital officials say results from the program indicate 78 percent of smokers quit smoking by the end of the three-week program and those who continued to smoke significantly reduced the number of cigarettes consumed each day.

The program includes:

Free counseling and consultation

Free one-month supply of medication to those who qualify

Six educational sessions

For more information or to register for Palmetto Health’s smoking cessation program, call 803-296-CARE (2273).