Richland Library unveils your favorite items of 2018

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — 2018 is over. And as we ring in a new year it appears some of you definitely had some favorite items that kept you coming back to the Richland Library over the past year.

The Richland County Library released its list of its most popular items from 2018.

According to the library, the most popular book for adults was Before we were yours by Lisa Wingate.

For kids it appears most of the little ones reached for I will surprise my friend.

When it comes to music, for the second year in a row library goers checked out the Broadway cast recording of Hamilton. And Despicable Me 3 was the most popular movie of 2018.