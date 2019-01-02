Charlotte house fire critically injures 7; 5 include children

Kenneil Mitchell, ABC Team,

Charlotte Fire Department says 7 people, including 5 children, are critically injured after a house fire. Charlotte Fire Dept.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WOLO/WSOC) – Charlotte Fire Department says 7 people, including 5 children, are in critically condition after a house fire early this morning.

ABC affiliate WSOC in Charlotte, North Carolina, says the fire happened just before 1 a.m. on Academy Lane, near East Sugar Creek Road.

The fire department says the flames were shooting from the home and took over 30 firefighters about a half hour to contain the blaze.

Firefighters said four people were rescued from inside the home, while the others managed to make it out of the house on their own.

Officials say there were a total of 10 people in the house during the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

