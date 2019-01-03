All lanes are open on I-77 after early morning trailer fire

UPDATE on I-77: fire crews have cleared and the scene has been turned over to SCHP @SCDPS_PIO. Expect delays while the traffic clears. Both northbound lanes should be open soon. @wis10 @WLTX @wachfox

— Fairfield County Fire Service (@FairfieldCoFire) January 3, 2019

FAIRFIELD, S.C. (WOLO) – Fairfield County fire fighters say all lanes are back open near the 33 mile marker and exit 34 northbound on I-77 after an early morning trailer fire.

SCDOT says the fire happened after 3 a.m. today.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Columbia Fire Department rendered aid on the scene.

Officials say to expect delays on your morning commute.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating this incident.

Stay with ABC Columbia for more updates.