NCAA makes final decision on Dexter Lawrence before National Championship

CLEMSON (WOLO) — Clemson starting defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, who failed a drug test on Dec. 20, will also miss the College Football Playoff National Championship Game Monday night, according to the University.

Clemson Athletics Director Dan Radakovich released the following statement Thursday:

“Clemson will not have tight end Braden Galloway, offensive lineman Zach Giella and defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence available for Monday’s College Football Playoff National Championship against Alabama. However, Clemson has been informed by the NCAA that the three student-athletes will be permitted to travel to Santa Clara, Calif., with the team later this week.

“As requested by these student-athletes, Clemson filed notices of appeal with the NCAA. We will continue to work with the three impacted student-athletes and their legal representatives over the coming weeks to prepare the appeals. Neither Clemson, Galloway, Giella nor Lawrence anticipate having further comment on this matter until after the appeals have concluded.”

Lawrence is one of three Tigers who tested positive for a banned substance called ostarine, an illegal muscle-growth supplement.

Second-ranked Clemson faces top-ranked Alabama Monday night in Santa Clara, California.