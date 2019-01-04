Panthers’ Kuechly, McCaffrey named AP All-Pro

Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly and running back Christian McCaffrey were named to the Associated Press All-Pro teams, the organization announced on Friday.

Kuechly was named to the AP All-Pro First Team as a linebacker, while McCaffrey was named to the AP All-Pro Second Team as a flex player.

Kuechly finished the season ranked eighth in the NFL with 130 tackles, according to press box statistics. He tallied 20 tackles for loss, tying for third in the NFL, and the most by any Panthers player all-time. He added two forced fumbles, one interception and one fumble recovery.

Since entering the league in 2012, Kuechly has recorded 948 tackles, the most by any player over that stretch. He also has 16 interceptions and eight fumble recoveries since 2012, the most interceptions and total takeaways by any linebacker during that period.

The honor marked Kuechly’s fifth career AP All-Pro First Team honor and his sixth overall AP All-Pro recognition (He earned Second Team honors in 2016). Kuechly’s five First Team honors ties J.J. Watt for the most among all players on an active roster in 2018.

McCaffrey earned his first AP All-Pro designation after a season in which he set numerous NFL and franchise records.

McCaffrey finished with a franchise-best 1,965 scrimmage yards, ranking third in scrimmage yards in the NFL this season. He tallied 107 receptions, the most by any running back in NFL history and the most by any Panthers player regardless of position in one season. He ran for 1,098 rushing yards and had 867 receiving yards, the most receiving yards by any running back in the NFL. He became just the third player in NFL history with over 1,000 yards rushing and 100 receptions.

He totaled seven rushing touchdowns, six receiving touchdowns and one passing touchdown, resetting his own franchise record for most receiving touchdowns by a running back in a single season. He also joined Walter Payton as the only two players with 50 yards rushing, receiving and passing in a single game in NFL history. He also set a franchise record with 237 scrimmage yards in a game against Seattle (11/25/18).