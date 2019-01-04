Santee man charged in meth bust after complaints of citizens, deputies say

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) – A Santee man was charged with distribution of methamphetamine after investigators responded to citizen’s complaints of drug activity while arresting another man who drove to the residence, said Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.

“We had received numerous complaints about this area, and we responded,” the sheriff said. “The is the definition of community policing – many times it’s the only way to rid the streets of crime.”

Marion Kale Till, 55, was already on electronic monitoring as part of sentencing from a previous crime.

During a hearing on Friday, Till’s bond was set at $10,000.

Investigators went to Till’s Ballards Lane residence on Thursday after concerned citizens reported drug sales happening in and around the residence.

While conducting their search, a vehicle driven by a Vance man drove up to the residence. After investigators spoke with the man, they discovered his license was suspended. Brandon Binnicker,32, was charged with driving under suspension.