Cuddle Up Pet Adoption Special

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Looking to bring home a furry friend this new year?

Columbia Animal Services is hosting the Cuddle-up pet adoption special for $6 on January 5.

Officials say the adoption fee includes spay/neuter, microchip, Heartworm Test, initial vaccines and deworming.

WHERE: Columbia Animal Services, 127 Humane Lane, Columbia, SC

WHEN: Saturday, January 5, 2019

COST: $6 per pet

Note: All of our pets need loving homes! To view other animals available for adoption, visit Columbia Animal Services at 127 Humane Lane, our Facebook page or Petfinder.com. Please refer to the ID number listed above when visiting the website.

For more information about the adoption specials please call Columbia Animal Services (803) 776-7387.