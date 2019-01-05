Deadly shooting on Rosewood Drive deemed self-defense

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)-A man who shot and killed someone in a parking lot Saturday afternoon will face no charges.

Police confirmed that a 30-year-old man died at a local hospital after the shooting on Rosewood Drive.

According to witnesses, two men were arguing inside of a business. The argument carried out into the parking lot where the deceased man was initially armed with a knife and made threats prior to retrieving a handgun from his vehicle.

He’s accused of discharging the firearm at the man he argued with, who in turn returned fire resulting in the fatal injury.

Police say after the shooting, the uninjured man called 9-1-1 and immediately surrendered to law enforcement when officers arrived on scene. His weapon was possessed lawfully and properly stored prior to the shooting.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office plans to conduct an autopsy Sunday morning and will confirm and release his identity after family notifications have been made.

Columbia police say after interviewing several witnesses and consulting with the Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office, the shooting death has been deemed an act of self-defense; therefore no charges will be filed in the case.