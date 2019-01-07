Dutch Fork grad Bryce Thompson named freshman All-American

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Tennessee defensive back and Dutch Fork grad Bryce Thompson was named to the Football Writers Association of America Freshman All-America Team on Monday following his standout first collegiate season.

Thompson was the nation’s No. 1-rated true freshman cornerback by PFF College at the end of the regular season and totaled 34 tackles, 4.0 TFLs, three interceptions, seven PBUs and 10 passes defended.

He collected All-SEC Freshman Team honors last month and his three interceptions ranked third in the SEC.

Thompson started 10 games and grabbed SEC Freshman of the Week honors after tallying two TFLs and an interception in his first-career start – a win over ETSU in Week 2.

He was named to the PFF College SEC Defensive Team of the Week three different times.

The FWAA Freshman All-America Team is the most prestigious of the freshman All-America honors. A 13-person panel of nationally-prominent college football experts representing each of the FBS conferences along with independents selected the team.

Thompson is the 10th Vol to collected FWAA Freshman All-America honors, which began in 2001. He gives Tennessee back-to-back FWAA All-Americans following offensive lineman Trey Smith’s selection in 2017.

The Irmo, S.C., native is the first Tennessee defensive back selected to the team since Eric Berry in 2007.

Thompson joins redshirt freshman punter Joe Doyle as UT’s freshman All-America honorees for 2018. Doyle, who led the SEC in total punting yards, was named to the USA Today Freshman All-America team in December.