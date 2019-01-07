Midlands Woman arrested, accused in fatal hit and run

Crysty Vaughan,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A midlands woman is behind bars, accused in a fatal hit and run.

South Carolina Troopers say 33-year-old Ashley Burkhard is facing a charge of hit and run involving death.
According to authorities, the incident happened in the one thousand block of Nazareth Road just before 10pm Saturday.
Officials say 21-year-old Davontaye Washington was walking along the roadway when he was hit by a truck.
Troopers say Burkhard took off. Washington died on scene, say officials.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.
Burkhard is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing Monday afternoon.

