Swinney and Saban speak before fourth-straight Playoff meeting

SAN JOSE, Calif. (WOLO) – On the eve of the National Championship game, Dabo Swinney and Nick Saban finished the last of their media availability before kickoff of their fourth-straight postseason meeting, their third coming on the biggest stage in their sport.

Before Clemson and Alabama battle for this season’s championship, the two coaches discuss what led them to this point and why their programs continue to advance.

Video courtesy of WPDE.