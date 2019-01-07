The Fisher House gets donation to continue helping military families

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — An organization that helps the families of those receiving care at VA facilities received two big donations this morning.

The Governor and First Lady were on hand today as Chapin United Methodist Church and the South Carolina Veterans trust fund donated more than 57 thousand dollars to friends of the Fisher House. According to the organization, the Fisher House Foundation has provided a home away from home for families of patients receiving medical care at VA Medical Centers.

If you would like to contribute to the organization or simply get more information click here: http://www.fisherhouse.org/‎