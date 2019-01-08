President Donald Trump Congratulates Clemson on National Title, invites team to White House
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– President Donald Trump is congratulating the Clemson Tigers on their National Championship win, he’s also congratulating the state of South Carolina.
The President tweeted: “Congratulations to a truly great football team, the Clemson Tigers, on an incredible win last night against a powerful Alabama team. A big win also for the Great State of South Carolina. Look forward to seeing the team, and their brilliant coach, for the second time at the W.H.”