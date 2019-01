Curtis learns some cool tricks from Harlem Globetrotters player El Gato

"El Gato" playing during the 2017 Harlem Globetrotters World Tour. Harlem Globetrotters/Photo Credit: Brett Meister

Harlem Globetrotter forward Orlando "El Gato" Melendez. Harlem Globetrotters

Harlem Globetrotter guard Too Tall Hall posting a mean dunk against the Washington Generals. Harlem Globetrotters

Harlem Globetrotter guard Torch George shoots for a point during a hard-fought game. Harlem Globetrotters



Harlem Globetrotter guard Torch George teaches a cool trick with a young fan. Harlem Globetrotters











COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Curtis Wilson hangs out with a Harlem Globetrotter before their big game this Friday.

Curtis and Globetrotter Orlando “El Gato” Melendez talk about the Globetrotters vs. the Washington Generals match Friday night at 7 in the Colonial Life Arena.

“El Gato” even showed Curtis a few tricks with the famous ball to show off his skills!

For ticket information, visit harlemglobetrotters.com.