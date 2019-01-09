Gov. McMaster will be inaugurated at the State House today

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Gov. Henry McMaster will be inaugurated today at the State House, starting at 11 a.m.

South Carolina Department of Public Safety says Sumter St. (between Gervais and Pendleton)

and Senate St. (between Sumter and Marion) will be closed after 9 a.m. and reopen at 12:30 p.m.

According to the Post & Courier, at 71-years-old, Gov. McMaster will be the oldest South Carolina Governor since the Revolutionary War.

This will be Gov. McMaster’s first full term in the position.

The Post & Courier reports all living former Governors, including Nikki Haley, are expected to attend the inauguration.