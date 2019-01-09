Gov. McMaster will be inaugurated at the State House today

Kenneil Mitchell,

Gov. Henry McMaster will be inaugurated on the State House grounds today at 11. FILE

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Gov. Henry McMaster will be inaugurated today at the State House, starting at 11 a.m.

South Carolina Department of Public Safety says Sumter St. (between Gervais and Pendleton)
and Senate St. (between Sumter and Marion) will be closed after 9 a.m. and reopen at 12:30 p.m.

According to the Post & Courier, at 71-years-old, Gov. McMaster will be the oldest South Carolina Governor since the Revolutionary War.

This will be Gov. McMaster’s first full term in the position.

The Post & Courier reports all living former Governors, including Nikki Haley, are expected to attend the inauguration.

Categories: News, State
Tags: ,
Share

Related

Christmas open house to be held at SC GovernorR...
Governor’s Mansion to host Christmas Open Ho...
Governor McMaster issues statement on Supreme Cour...
Vote 2018 Recap- Governor’s Race McMaster Sp...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android