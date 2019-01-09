Two Tigers declare for NFL Draft Wednesday

CLEMSON, S.C. (WOLO) — A pair of Tigers will go out National Champions.

On Wednesday, cornerback Trayvon Mullen and linebacker Tre Lamar both announced on social media they’ll forgo their senior seasons and enter the NFL Draft.

Thank You, Clemson Family ???? pic.twitter.com/ZdDXiRh9QF — Trayvon Mullen Jr (@MullenIsland1) January 9, 2019

Mullen, the Defensive MVP of the National Championship Monday, had an interception and a sack in that game to finish the season with 36 tackles, two sacks and an interception.

Lamar was third on the team in tackles with 80 this season, recording three sacks and an interception.

The NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 25.