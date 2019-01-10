Grinding of the Greens ends today

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — If you haven’t already done so, you may want to put a little hustle into chucking that Christmas tree before your chance to have it recycled runs out. That’s where the Keep the Midlands Beautiful comes in with their recycling program to help you give your old Christmas tree new life.

This is the last day for you to take part in the recycling tree program that ends today January 10th, 2019. We have a list of the locations you can drop off your tree where it will then be ground up and turned into mulch which will be available to the public January 12th, 2019 at Seven Oaks Park, at 200 Leisure Lane near the intersection of St. Andrews and Piney Grove Roads in Columbia.