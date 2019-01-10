Murder suspect arrested accused of shooting a man to death

Orangeburg Co., SC (WOLO) — A Bamberg County man is charged with murder after a man’s body was found off a highway in Orangeburg County.

Deputies with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office have arrested 55-year-old Stanley Dixon for the fatal shooting of another man. Investigators responded to multiple reports of a body off of Highway 301 near Cope.

An autopsy later revealed the man had been shot. The investigation into this incident is still ongoing.