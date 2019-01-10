Protestors at Lindsey Graham’s Columbia Office over Government Shutdown

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Some Federal workers rallied in front of Senator Lindsey Graham’s Columbia office to voice their concern over the government shutdown.

On Thursday, demonstrators protested, saying the shutdown is impacting people in our area, in a big way.

we spoke with Tangela Graves who works at the Federal prison in Salters, South Carolina.

The protest included representatives from the Union of federal workers, American Federation of Government workers, and the ACLU.

Senator Lindsey Graham was selected as Chairman of the Senate Judiciary this week. Graham said in a tweet on Wednesday that he ‘will continue to seek common ground on the major issues facing our nation. I look forward to working with Senator Feinstein and all my colleagues to make this new Congress successful.”