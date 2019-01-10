Two Sumter men charged in overdose death of traveling salesman

Sumter, SC (WOLO) — Two Sumter men have been charged in connection with the death of a man authorities say died as the result of an overdose. According to Sumter police the traveling salesman, 37 year old Louis Ross was working in Sumter and staying at a local motel while in town from North Myrtle Beach, but was reported missing by his employer and co-workers August 10th of 2018.

Officials say during a routine traffic stop 2 days later they saw Ross as a passenger in the car of another man. After realizing that there was a search for Ross was ongoing, authorities started searching for him in the area where he was last seen in hopes of finding him.

The very next day police say they located Ross’ body in a wooded area along Dicks Street. Autopsy results revealed that Ross died as the result of a drug overdose. Drugs authorities claim he got from 26 year old Joseph Rakeem Buck and 28 year old Edward Frederick Williams.

Buck was arrested a short time later and charged with grand larceny for theft of the car he was driving. Both Buck and Williams also face a charged for a distribution of heroin and conspiracy to distribute heroin. The duo remain behind bars at the Sumter Lee Regional Detention Center.