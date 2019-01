We’re kicking Restaurant Week off at Villa Tronco

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–Bon appetite!

Its Restaurant Week once again in Columbia.

The annual celebration of dining out on the town runs from Thursday through January 20th.

The ten day food fest allows diners to experience all the Midlands’ culinary scene has to offer.

to find out what restaurants are participating and their menus, go to https://restaurantweeksouthcarolina.com/city/columbia/

