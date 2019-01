I-26 WB is blocked due to overturned tractor trailer

Congested traffic on I-95 NB near mile 86 due to I-26 WB wreck. SCDOT

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Highway Patrol says I-26 west bound is currently blocked due to an overturned tractor trailer that happened early this morning.

Officials say all lanes on I-26 west bound near Exit 165-South Carolina 210-Bowman Vance are blocked.

Troopers say prepare for detours in that area.

No reports of any injuries at this time.

