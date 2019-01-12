Clemson’s champs celebrated as Tigers parade through campus

CLEMSON, S.C. (WOLO) – Classic cars lined the streets alongside giant trucks hauling bleachers full of the top football team in the nation. Tens of thousands of fans lined rows deep into the sidewalks, standing on the rooftops of local business looking to catch a glimpse of their heroes, a smile from a favorite player, or yes… even a donut.

For the second time in three years, all roads in Clemson’s campus and into the town led to Death Valley for a victory lap, as the Tigers celebrated their third National Championship in program history with the teammates, family, friends, and fans who were with them each step of the way.

Clemson became the first college football team since Penn in 1897 to go 15-0 in a season, defeating Alabama 44-16 for the College Football Playoff National Championship Monday night.

The Tigers will travel once more on their celebration tour Monday, visiting Washington D.C. to be guests of honor at the White House.