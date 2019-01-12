Keep the Midlands Beautiful offers free mulch Saturday

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The payoff is coming for all the Christmas trees that have been dropped off over the last two weeks for the Grinding of the Greens.

Keep the Midlands Beautiful is giving away free mulch from its Grinding of the Greens program today Saturday January 12th. The organization says the giveaway begins at eight thirty this morning at Seven Oaks park at the intersection of Saint Andrews and Piney Grove Road or you can pick up free mulch at the State Farmers Market.