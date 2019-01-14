Attorney General: 3 Upstate men plead guilty to child porn charges

Authorities say Michael Strother pleaded guilty to 1st degree child porn charges. Greenville Co. Detention Center

Authorities say Keith Bennett pleaded guilty to 5 counts of child porn charges. Spartanburg Co. Detention Center

Authorities say Jerry Blaxton pleaded guilty to one count of 3rd degree child porn charges. Spartanburg Co. Detention Center





SOUTH CAROLINA (WOLO) – Attorney General Alan Wilson says 3 men from the Upstate pleaded guilty to child pornography charges and sentenced to prison.

Officials say Michael Strother pleaded to guilty to one count of 1st degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.

Investigators say Strother admitted to downloading child porn and recording an adult female and a minor female with hidden cameras.

A forensic analysis revealed Strother had over 14,000 files containing either child pornography or the secret recordings of the two females.

Strother was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Keith Bennett pleaded guilty to five counts of 3rd degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.

Spartanburg County deputies say on July 2017, Mr. Bennett’s wife reported that she found 578 printed images of child porn in her husband’s vehicle.

Further investigation revealed Bennett had 80 additional images of child porn.

Bennett was sentenced to 5 years in prison.

Authorities also say Jerry Blaxton pleaded guilty to one count of 3rd degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.

During a 2016 investigation, officials say they found more than 180 additional files of child porn on Mr. Blaxton’s computer.

Officials say at the time of his arrest, Mr. Blaxton was a teacher at High Point Academy and a youth minister.

Blaxton was sentenced to 5 years in prison.

Officials say all 3 men will register as sex offenders.