South Carolina-Clemson baseball Game at Fluor Field set for 1 p.m.

Mike Gillespie,
CLEMSON, S.C. – First pitch for the Clemson vs. South Carolina game on Saturday, March 2 at Fluor Field in Greenville, S.C., is set for 1 p.m., announced Monday. IPTAY members may request tickets for the game by clicking HERE.
 
Saturday’s game at Fluor Field is part of a two-sport doubleheader in the Upstate, as the Tiger men’s basketball team hosts North Carolina in Littlejohn Coliseum at either 4 p.m., or 6 p.m., with the final time to be announced at a later date.
 
The Tigers also play the Gamecocks on the diamond on Friday, March 1 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium at 6 p.m., and the series finale is in Columbia on Sunday, March 3 at 1 p.m.
 
Clemson also announced that the regular-season finale against Wake Forest at Doug Kingsmore Stadium was moved from 1 p.m., to 12:30 p.m.
 
The Tigers open the 2019 season on Feb. 15 at 4 p.m., when they host South Alabama at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. To order game or season tickets, click HERE.
