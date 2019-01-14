Trump says White House to serve fast food to Clemson football team

Newly crowned national champion Clemson will visit the White House on Monday, President Donald Trump said in a tweet on Friday, but the dinner menu might be a little different than you would imagine.

Trump said Monday the White House would be serving fast food to the newly minted National Champs.

“The Clemson national championship team will be coming tonight,” Trump said. “It will be exciting. Very great team. An unbelievable team. I think we’re going to serve McDonalds, Wendys, and Burger with some pizza. I really mean it. It will be interesting. I would think that’s their favorite food. So, we’ll see what happens, but they are coming tonight, that national champions, subject to the weather.”

President Trump and the White House will host Clemson tonight in celebration of the National Championship. Trump says they’ll serve “McDonalds, Wendys, and Burger King…some pizza. I really mean it. Their favorite food. So we'll see what happens.”pic.twitter.com/t8WUxGXLeY — Mike Gillespie (@MikeABCColumbia) January 14, 2019

Coach Dabo Swinney and the Tigers previously visited Trump at the White House after defeating Alabama to win the CFP title in 2017. This year’s trip was organized much faster than Clemson’s last ceremony in Washington, which was not set until May and took place June 12.

Swinney also visited former President Bill Clinton at the White House in 1993, after his Alabama team won the national championship in his senior year.

Clemson became the first team in history to go 15-0 after beating Alabama 44-16 on Monday to reclaim the title, after the Crimson Tide won the championship over Georgia a year ago.

The White House visit will come after the Tigers host a victory parade through downtown Clemson on Saturday morning.

ESPN contributed to the writing of this article.