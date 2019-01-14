WATCH: White House serves burgers, pizza to Clemson football team

The Clemson Tigers were treated to fast food during the Tigers’ National Championship celebration at the White House Monday night.

According to President Trump, due to the government shutdown, the White House staff was shorthanded, so the President decided to pay for Clemson’s food, which consisted of burgers and pizza.

Last Monday night, the Tigers defeated Alabama for the 2019 National Championship, their second in the last three years.