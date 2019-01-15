Celebrating the birthday of a civil rights icon

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Today civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. would have been celebrating his 90-th birthday.

Dr. King’s birthday will actually be observed next week, Monday January 21st for King Day at the Dome. The event will begin with a prayer service before a march and rally at the State House. That event will start at 10 in the morning and end at one p-m. It will conclude with a wreath laying ceremony at the historic marker in Five Points at 3 p-m.