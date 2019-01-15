Gibson Rd. and Roberts St. early morning accident cleared from roadway

Kenneil Mitchell,

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington Police say the accident on the intersection of Gibson Rd. and Roberts St. is cleared from the roadways.

There are no reports of any injuries at this time.

Authorities say drive with caution due to the wet roads.

Stay with ABC Columbia for more updates.

