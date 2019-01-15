Governor McMaster outlines executive budget

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Tuesday morning Gov. Henry McMaster unveiled his executive budget for 2019

One major item that will make taxpayers happy is the $200 million in rebates that he says will be going back to taxpayers. The governor said they’re looking at the surplus and prioritizing what is most critically needed, and then rebating the rest back. The governor also called for 5% teacher pay raise with new $155 million going to teacher compensation. McMaster says he is also putting aside $46 million to put a trained school resource officer in every school that cannot afford them. Sticking with education, the governor included rural school district economic development closing fund— which will give 100 million for infrastructure and school facility improvements to the states poorest school districts. He also mentioned safety being a key thing the state needs to focus on, including protecting those who keep us safe. With that in mind he mentioned a newly fully funded $20 million dollar permanent retirement income tax exemption for for retired veterans, law enforcement and first responders.