Greg’s Groceries program distribute food boxes to families in Orangeburg community

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) – Greg’s Groceries were distributed to families in the Orangeburg community after an arrest warrant caught five on Tuesday.

“This is just a tremendous group who provides these food boxes to families or shuts-ins who could use them,” said Sheriff Leroy Ravenell. “It’s just heartwarming to see someone’s face light up when they receive such a gift.”

The donor group was Serve and Connect, which is non-profit organization in honor of fallen Forest Acres police officer, Greg Alia, who died in the line of duty September 2015.

Greg’s Groceries was founded by Alia’s widow, Kassy Alia. The program partners with Harvest Hope Food Bank and police to combat hunger in communities by providing food boxes that are then distributed by law enforcement agencies in the Midlands.

Dozens of Greg’s Grocery boxes were given out to Orangeburg County deputies and Alia at a complex-wide meeting held a few days before Christmas at Roosevelt Gardens, a residential apartment complex Ravenell promised to clean up.

“We had members of the narcotics division and well as Special Operations in the process of serving an attempted murder warrant at Roosevelt Gardens,” he said. “But what they ran into was an apartment containing armed individuals and drugs.”

Five individuals were arrested as a result. A considerable amount of drugs and three weapons were also seized.

Later this time, Orangeburg County deputies were at Roosevelt Gardens to distribute food boxes to those who missed out in December.

“When you ride through Roosevelt Gardens now you’re seeing more people outside, more kids playing,” Ravenell said. “We’re making a difference. We’re making a difference through our efforts as well as the donations and efforts of Serve and Connect. You can see a change.”