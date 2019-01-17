2 people killed in South Carolina mobile home fire; 7 escape

BLUFFTON, S.C. (AP) — Two people have died in a fire at a mobile home near the South Carolina coast, while seven other people escaped.

Beaufort County sheriff’s deputies say the bodies of a man and a woman were found inside the home after firefighters extinguished the blaze around 12:15 a.m. Thursday.

Deputies said in a statement four people who escaped were being treated for burns or smoke inhalation. They were taken to hospitals in Augusta, and Savannah, Georgia.

The names of the two people killed have not been released.

About 30 firefighters responded to the double-wide mobile home.

Sheriff’s investigators and the state Fire Marshall’s Office were at the scene and the State Law Enforcement Division is leading the investigation.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.