Coca-Cola Clemson ‘National Championship’ cans headed to SC stores

CLEMSON, S.C. — In celebration of the Clemson Tigers’ 2018 NCAA National Football Championship win, Coca-Cola is giving Tigers’ fans a refreshing way to enjoy the sweet taste of a title victory. Coca-Cola unveiled a limited-edition commemorative 12-ounce can to honor the team’s accomplishment.

Available in six-packs, the Coca-Cola cans feature Clemson’s iconic Tiger Paw and salute Clemson University for its remarkable 2018 season title run.

Coca-Cola delivered championship cans Saturday January 12th, as part of the parade celebration and distributed a limited amount to fans while supplies lasted. Cans are also at participating South Carolina local retailers for fans to purchase their own six-packs, while supplies last.

“The relationship between Clemson Athletics, our fans and Coca-Cola is a special one, and we are proud Coca-Cola has chosen to honor Clemson for its 2018 National Championship with these limited edition cans,” said Mike Money, Clemson Assistant Athletic Director, Marketing and Game Operations. “We know our fans and all members of the Clemson Family will be thrilled to add these cans to their collections as a perfect reminder of Clemson’s perfect 15-0 campaign this season.”

Coca-Cola is a longstanding partner of Clemson University and its athletic programs. Coca-Cola proudly participates in various activities with the Clemson Tigers, including honoring our military service men and women and sustainability programs.