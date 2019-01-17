Comet to host community learning session

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Comet transit system wants to hear from you about the future plans and recommendations on how the bus should run in the Eau Claire/ North Columbia community.

The company is holding a community listening session to hear how the system can be improved and what your vision is for the Comet hear your concerns and feedback. Organizers are hoping to hear from bus riders, non riders, residents, church representatives, business owners, and visitors to give them their ideas on how to reduce wait times, have less transfers, and have better route connections.

The Session is set to be held Thursday January 17th, 2019 from 6 to 9PM at the Eau Claire Print Building (3907 Ensor Avenue)