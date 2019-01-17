Former Gamecock Alshon Jeffery visits kids who wrote him letters of support

PHILADELPHIA (ESPN) — Receiver Alshon Jeffery has been getting plenty of support from Eagles fans since dropping a critical pass in a divisional playoff loss to the Saints, most notably from a second-grade class that wrote letters of encouragement to Jeffery this week.

On Thursday, Jeffery showed his appreciation by surprising them with a visit.

MUST WATCH: Alshon Jeffery @TheWorldof_AJ surprises the 2nd graders from West Chester who wrote him letters of encouragement after the @Eagles loss to the Saints. Such a special moment – we told them we were trying to FaceTime him ????#FlyEaglesFly#Eagles@6abc pic.twitter.com/WYgpPKb6VZ — Jamie Apody (@JamieApody) January 17, 2019

One of the notes, from a student named Abigail at the West Chester school, went viral. “It’s okay to lose a game. You don’t always have to win a game. We couldn’t have won the Super Bowl without you last year,” it read in part. “I think you are an awesome player no matter what.”

Her second-grade class was told on Thursday that they were going to try to connect with Jeffery via FaceTime before someone said, “I don’t think that FaceTime works. Do you just want to talk to him in person?” The students gasped as Jeffery walked in and started handing out high fives.

Jeffery, a key figure in last year’s Super Bowl run and a catalyst to the team’s late turnaround this past season, has been lifted up by the Philly fan base since dropping a pass late against the Saints that led to a Marshon Lattimoreinterception. He received a standing ovation when shown on the screen while attending a 76ers game Tuesday.

Jeffery was hard on himself in the postgame locker room following what proved to be a 20-14 loss to New Orleans.

“That’s on me. I’ll take that loss. It’s on me,” he said. “I let my teammates down, the city of Philadelphia, that’s on me. I’ll take that.

“It happens to the best of us. We move on. It hurts right now, but I guarantee you we’ll be back next year, for sure.”