SNAP recipients urged to budget as shutdown lingers on

Kimberlei Davis,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolinian who receive funding from SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) will receive their February benefits early.

State officials are cautioning recipients as the early allotment doesn’t mean that additional funds will be distributed again next month.

More than 42 million Americans receive assistance through the food stamp program in a year, according to Feeding America, a nonprofit leader focusing on hunger.

