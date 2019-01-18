Curtis starts his superhero training at S.C. State Museum’s Hall of Heroes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Captain “Superfly” Curtis trained live this morning to fight crime at the S.C. State Museum’s Hall of Heroes.

The Hall of Heroes BlockBuster Exhibit opens Sat., Jan. 19th.

Captain Curtis spoke with Jared Glover, S.C. State Museum’s public relations manager, about all the fun activities families can do to save the world!

Families can also take photos with many famous superheroes like The Hulk, Batman and Superman!

For ticket information on the super event, please click here.